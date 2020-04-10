After coronavirus COVID-19 diagnosis, Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani tests negative

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
shaza morani

Shaza had travelled to Sri Lanka while sister Zoa went to Rajasthan.

After coronavirus COVID-19 diagnosis, Karim Morani&#039;s daughter Shaza Morani tests negative
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Film producer Karim Morani and his two daughters Shaza and Zoa were diagnosed with coronavirus a few days back and were rushed to the hospital. A sigh of breather has come in early for Shaza as she has tested negative in her latest report. 

According to a report in The Times Of India, the family is now awaiting another test report to confirm when can she be discharged from the hospital. 

The TOI report quotes a family source as revealing that Shaza has tested negative and after that, she underwent another test, the result of which is awaited. The family is hoping that this one too comes negative so that Shaza can be home as soon as possible. 

Shaza had travelled to Sri Lanka while sister Zoa went to Rajasthan. After both of them tested positive, father Karim Morani and mother Zara as a precautionary measure went to get tested. Karim was diagnosed with being COVID-19 positive while his wife's result was negative. 

Incidentally, Shaza had earlier shown no symptoms of the virus but tested positive on her return while Zoa had a few signs indicating that she is affected. 

Meanwhile, actress Zoa Morani gave her health update on Instagram. 

Arpita Khan Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana amongst many others have sent the Moranis 'get well soon' messages. Shaza and Karim Morani are admitted to the Nanavati Hospital whereas Zoa is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

 

shaza moraniZoa MoraniKarim MoraniCoronavirusCOVID-19
