After dancing to Madhuri Dixit's Dhak Dhak track, Ankita Lokhande flaunts flawless skin in yellow backless dress

NEW DELHI: Actor Ankita Lokhande has amped up her Instagram game. The television star-turned Bollywood actress has been regularly sharing her videos and photos on social media. In her recent Instagram post, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress is seen flaunting her flawless skin in a backless maxi outfit. Ankita is seen expressing shades of expression in her latest post besides flaunting her toned body and radiant skin in a yellow dress with halter neck detailing.

Ankita rocked the no-makeup look in her latest photos. In one of the photos, she had tied her wavy curls into a floral white scrunchy. Ankita’s backless pictures got a lot of appreciation from fans. The post received over 11.95 likes.

'What’s next ? This question always brings a change Either good or bad," she captioned the post.

Ankita Lokhande loves to shake her legs and her Instagram account is full of her dance pictures and videos. She recently shared another dance video of herself where she is seen recreating Sridevi's hit track 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from 1992 released 'Beta'. Her post had instantly went viral.

Ankita has been a target of trolls ever since she shared pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations. Sushant's fans have been accusing the actress of moving on so quickly since his demise. They also raised eyebrows over the presence of producer Sandeep Ssingh in her birthday party and posted several nasty comments.



On the work front, Ankita was last seen in the movies 'Baaghi 3' co-starring Tiger Shroff and the Netflix thriller 'Torbaaz', co-starring Sanjay Dutt. She had made her debut in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut's period-drama movie 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.