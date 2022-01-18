हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ram Gopal Varma

After Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's separation, Ram Gopal Varma calls marriage 'jail'

"Star divorces are good trend setters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages," tweets RGV.

After Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth&#039;s separation, Ram Gopal Varma calls marriage &#039;jail&#039;

Chennai: Stating that nothing "murders" love faster than marriage, famed director Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday (January 18) said that the secret of happiness was to keep loving as long as it remained and then move on instead of getting into "a jail called marriage".

Taking to Twitter, RGV put out a series of tweets on love and marriage.

He said, "Star divorces are good trendsetters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages. Nothing murders love faster than marriage. The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage.

"Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it, which is 3 to 5 days. Smart people love and dumbos marry.”

"Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other's danger qualities. Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness."

Interestingly, these observations of RGV came hours after actor Dhanush and superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa announced their decision to part ways.

