After Dining Out With BFF Disha Patani, Mouni Roy Sizzles In A Sexy Frill Beachwear Looking Like A Dream - In Pics

New Delhi: Glam dolls Disha Patani and Mouni Roy painted the town red last night looking super sexy in mini bodycon shift dresses. They happily exited a dineout place together and posed for the paps on duty. Disha looked stunning in a green and blue cut-out style dress while Mouni looked sexy in a pink print one. Singer Stebin Ben was also spotted with the ladies. We got our hands on Mouni's latest pictures where she is looking super sexy.

MOUNI ROY IN SEXY BEACHWEAR

Mouni Roy posted a bunch of pictures wearing two-piece frill beachwear in ash grey. Looks like she posted some of her throwback pictures with a caption reading: Currently dreaming. Many commented on her post with Disha Patani posting smiley emoticons with hearts.

MOUNI ROY AND HUBBY SURAJ NAMBIAR

Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar sometime back launched Badmaash restaurant in Andheri, Mumbai. Many celeb friends including Disha Patani, Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and model-actor Giorgia Andriani were present at the big launch event.

On the work front, this year, Mouni made her debut at the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival red carpet along with a host of other Indian celebs. She was also a part of The Entertainers Tour in the US headlined by Akshay Kumar. Other stars who joined the gang were Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, and Aparshakti Khurrana to name a few.

Last she was seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) where she played a negative character Junoon. Next, The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari is in her kitty.