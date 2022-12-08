After divorce from wife Shalini Talwar, Yo Yo Honey Singh walks in with new girlfriend Tina Thadani at a glam party - Watch

New Delhi: Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh took everyone by surprise as he walked holding hands with his new girlfriend at an event. This happened months after his divorce from his wife Shalini Talwar. In Delhi, Honey Singh launched his new album titled ‘Honey 3.0’ and was seen holding hands with a mystery girl identified as Tina Thadani. He reportedly referred to her as ‘meri girlfriend'.

WHO IS TINA THADANI?

A video of Yo Yo walking into the event with his new GF has gone viral on social media. He can be seen saying, "Meri girlfriend baithi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0." However, the popular rapper-singer got massively trolled for as netizens pointed out he just got divorced.

Tina Thadani recently featured with Honey Singh in their song 'Paris Ka Trip'. She is a model and actress based in Canada. Reportedly, she has also directed a short film called 'The Leftovers' which is about educational disparity and the struggles of lower-income groups in Mumbai's slums.

Tina has also worked in films like Anaarkali and The Mole.

For the unversed, Yo Yo Honey Singh got married to Shalini Talwar on January 23, 2011. However, Shalini alleged the rapper of multiple offenses under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. On 10 September 2022, the couple filed for a divorce, Singh reportedly paid Rs. 1 crore as alimony.