After Divya Agarwal announces split, Varun Sood shares a cryptic post on Instagram!

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and her longtime beau Varun Sood are no longer together. Divya on Sunday penned this heart-breaking news on her social media handle and informed everyone about it.

Although, Varun hasn’t spoken anything directly about the break-up, but he shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories, hours after Divya shared the news on her Instagram handle.

Without expressing much, Varun shared a picture and wrote, “Still gives me chills."

He shared a scene from a show where the actors can be seen hugging each other lovingly and it was captioned as 'Always. And forever.'

In Divya’s long post, she said, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ??

No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay !

I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to !

No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it.

I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend

Please respect my decision…”

Alongside a close-up picture of herself, Divya talked about self-love and also went on calling Varun a great guy and tagged him as her best friend forever.

For the unversed, Divya and Varun have been dating for more than 4 years and have been living together for quite some time now. The duo was also planning to buy a new house together and were in a great relationship.

The duo participated in a reality show Ace of Space where Varun professed his love for Divya and since then they were inseparable.

Their fans are extremely shocked with the news with few praying for them to be together again while others wished them luck for their better future.