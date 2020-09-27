हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Poonam Pandey

After domestic violence controversy, Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay shares wedding pic

Poonam Pandey filed a police complaint against Sam Bombay earlier this week claiming that he molested, threatened and assaulted her.

After domestic violence controversy, Poonam Pandey&#039;s husband Sam Bombay shares wedding pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sambombay

New Delhi: Actor-model Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay has shared a picture from their wedding amid the domestic violence case filed against him. He posted the photo without a caption and it features the couple dressed in their wedding outfits. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

Poonam filed a police complaint against Sam earlier this week claiming that he molested, threatened and assaulted her. The incident happened in Goa, where she was shooting for a film. Sam was then arrested. 

"Poonam Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," a cop said, news agency PTI reported.

However, he was granted conditional bail a day later.

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay, a producer, married in a private ceremony earlier in September. The couple took to social media to announced their wedding with a few pictures from the ceremony. 

