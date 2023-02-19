topStoriesenglish2574974

RAJ KAPOOR

After Famous RK Studios, Godrej Properties Buys Raj Kapoor’s Iconic Chembur Bungalow

Raj Kapoor’s iconic Bungalow in Chembur where he lived till his death in 1988 has been acquired by Godrej properties.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Showman Raj Kapoor’s iconic Bungalow in Chembur has been acquired by Godrej properties. It is the very same place where the legendary actor and director used to live till he died in 1988. Earlier, Raj Kapoor’s famous RK Studios was also purchased by Godrej Properties around four years back.  

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "We are pleased to add this iconic project to our portfolio and are grateful to the Kapoor family for entrusting us with this opportunity. The demand for premium developments has been strong over the past few years. This project will allow us to further strengthen our presence in Chembur. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long term value for its residents and celebrates the legacy of the site." 

Raj Kapoor’s son and actor Randhir Kapoor, said, “This residential property in Chembur has been of great emotional and historical significance to our family. We are happy to once again associate with Godrej Properties to take forward this rich legacy for the next phase of development for this location.” Randhir Kapoor is the only surviving son of late actor Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor.  

Randhir Kapoor’s younger brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor passed away in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Raj Kapoor is known as the Showman of Hindi Cinema and has made several classic films like Awaara, Shree 420, Jaagte Raho, among others.  

Raj KapoorRaj Kapoor bungalowRaj Kapoor chembur bungalowRaj Kapoor bungalow soldRandhir KapoorGodrej Properties

