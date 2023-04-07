topStoriesenglish2592455
NewsLifestylePeople
NEHA MARDA

After Health Scare, TV Actress Neha Marda Blessed With A Baby Girl

Neha was hospitalised due to pregnancy-related complications and recently her team had also shared her health status on social media.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:52 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Neha was hospitalised due to pregnancy-related complications and recently her team had also shared her health status on social media.
  • She has been blessed with a baby girl although it was a premature delivery. Her pictures with the baby are going viral on social media.

Trending Photos

After Health Scare, TV Actress Neha Marda Blessed With A Baby Girl

New Delhi: 'Balika Vadhu' actress Neha Marda has been blessed with a baby girl although it was a premature delivery. Her pictures with the baby are going viral on social media.

 

Neha was hospitalised due to pregnancy-related complications and recently her team had also shared her health status on social media, which mentioned that she is in her last stage of pregnancy and "waiting for her speedy recovery".

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Marda (@nehamarda)

The post read: "Waiting for a speedy recovery at this last phase of her pregnancy journey... She has all faith on that one power. Shri Shivay Namstyuvhyam."

Now, she has delivered a baby girl and is still under observation at the hospital. Her baby is also being examined properly and with utmost care.

Neha had tied the knot with Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agarwal in February 2012, and announced her pregnancy last year. She was keeping well initially but complications arose at a later stage.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?