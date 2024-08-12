Advertisement
JACKIE SHROFF LAWSUIT

After Jackie Shroff's Lawsuit Over Impersonation, Only Krushna Abhishek Gets Exclusive Rights To Mimick Veteran Actor

Bollywood icon Jackie Shroff has stated that he has granted exclusive rights for impersonation only to Krushna Abhishek.

Aug 12, 2024
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: To protect his personal and publicity rights, the actor has filed a lawsuit with the Delhi High Court against several parties for allegedly misusing his name, images, voice, and the nickname ‘Bhidu’ without his consent.

Krushna Abhishek, renowned for spot-on impersonations of Jackie Shroff on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show and other platforms, recently shared with Pinkvilla that Tiger Shroff personally reached out to commend his performance. Jackie Shroff has also praised Abhishek, highlighting his unique ability to capture Shroff's essence with remarkable authenticity and charm.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek is set to appear in the highly anticipated film Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie features Jackie Shroff as the antagonist and boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi. 

Welcome To The Jungle is expected to be the biggest comedy of 2024 and is scheduled for a Christmas release.

In response to the legal proceedings, Krushna's wife, Kashmera Shah, expressed her support on Instagram. She captioned her post, “To all the disappointed fans that have been messaging us I just want to tell you all that please understand that IMITATION IS THE HIGHEST FORM OF FLATTERY. Krushna loves #jaggu dada @apnabhidu @krushna30”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

On the professional front, Krushna Abhishek is also featured in the cooking and comedy show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, which he co-stars in with Kashmera Shah. The show, judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and hosted by Bharti Singh, continues to draw viewers with its blend of culinary and comedic entertainment.

