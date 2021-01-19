After Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor to enter Bollywood, reveals father Boney Kapoor

New Delhi: After sister Janhvi Kapoor, it is now time for younger sibling Khushi to enter the world of movies. Yes! finally, the confirmation has been made by none other than father and producer Boney Kapoor.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Boney Kapoor said, “Yes, Khushi is also keen on acting. You will hear an announcement soon.”

The producer dad also added that although he can he won't launch his own daughter and would rather prefer someone else do it. “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. Anil Kapoor was still an established actor, so it didn’t affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay Kapoor when he made his entry into films.”

Janhvi Kapoor made her screen debut in Dharma Productions' 'Dhadak' opposite Ishaan Khatter in 2018. It was a remake of 2016 superhit Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'.

Khushi, 20, studied acting from the prestigious New York Film Academy.