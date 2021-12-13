After Kareena Kapoor, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor test positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora confirmed on Monday (Dec 13) that they have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, as per latest updates, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and her friend Seema Khan have also tested positive for the virus.

Both Maheep and Seema have quarantined themselves. However, an official confirmation from them is awaited.

According to Pinkvilla, "Maheep Kapoor is COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms of cold and fever. She is currently isolated and like a responsible citizen has informed all the near and dear ones she was in contact with to get tested for COVID-19."

Kareena informed on social media that her family and staff are all double vaccinated and aren’t exhibiting any symptoms. Amrita also wrote that her family and staff tested negative for COVID. Kareena Kapoor’s statement read, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation revealed that Kareena's residence in Mumbai has been sealed. It has been reported that both Kareena and Amrita attended several parties recently and hence might be super-spreaders of the deadly virus. Kareena was seen attending a fun get-together hosted by costume designer Rhea Kapoor at her Mumbai residence. She was also seen attending Karan Johar's house party with Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor. The actress was ruthlessly trolled after she tried to hide her face from paps while leaving KJo's house.

In fact, Karan had also invited 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' stars Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor for the bash.

Live TV