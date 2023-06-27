After Kiara Advani's Latest Pic With 'Baby Bump' Sparks Pregnancy Rumour, Actress Shuts Trolls With New Sexy Photoshoot In Green Dress

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming outing - Satyaprem Ki Katha makers are leaving no stone unturned into making this one a massive hit. The mega promotions are in full swing and as part of an event, the lead pair headed to Jaipur, Rajasthan recently. One of the pictures from the promotional gig led to netizens speculating if Kiara is expecting.

IS KIARA ADVANI PREGNANT?

Well, a particular picture of Kiara and Kartik from the event went viral adding on to the pregnancy rumour. In the photo, the actress is standing in such a tilted pose that she looks a little bloated. But fans were quick to call her preggers. One person wrote in the comment section: We can all see the bump right?

Another user wrote: Kiara mujhe hi pregnant lg rhi h ya kisi aur ko bhi?

Well, quashing all pregnancy rumours, Kiara later shared a bunch of her photos ahead of the big movie event looking absolutely stunning in a sexy green dress. She literally shut the pregnancy rumours with her latest photoshoot in well-fitted attire. Take a look here:

SATYAPREM KI KATHA RELEASE

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. The film marks Kartik and Kiara's second collaboration after their blockbuster horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in Kabir Khan's next untitled project. Kiara, on the other hand, will also be seen in director Shankar's next, 'Game Changer', opposite actor Ram Charan.