After 'Kudiye Ni' Success, Aparshakti Khurana Brings Another Love Anthem 'Tera Naam Sunke'

Aparshakti's music single 'Kudiye Ni', has garnered over 25 million views, still trending on the reels and riding high on this success, the Jubilee actor is gearing up to treat his fans to yet another melodious number.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 08:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Aparshakti Khurana, known for his versatility and talent, has demonstrated his abilities in both acting and singing. His music single 'Kudiye Ni', has garnered over 25 million views, still trending on the reels and riding high on this success, the Jubilee actor is gearing up to treat his fans to yet another melodious number.

The actor-singer took to his social media account to share the song's poster, building anticipation with a caption that hinted at a heartbreak theme. His post read,

"Our next together but this time it's a heartbreak #TeraNaamSunke will be releasing on 30th November only on @hitz.music.official. Stay Tuned!"

His new heartbreak song, 'Tera Naam Sunke,' featuring actress Nikita Dutta. The song is composed and written by the talented Nirmaan. will be available on Hitz Music on November 30th. With his film ‘Berlin’ garnering accolades across international festivals, Aparshakti has "Stree 2" and a compelling documentary, "Finding Ram," produced by Applause Entertainment, in the pipeline.

