NEW DELHI: Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular at Cannes Film Fetsival for years now. The former Miss World has effortlessly managed to turn heads with her glamorous looks. Like previous years, this year too, Aishwarya made sure to add drama on the red carpet with her appearance.

However, netizens have been trolling the 'Devdas' actress for her choice of clothing and claiming that she has done too much of botox and calling her an artificial beauty. Some of them even commented that her face looks swollen in her latest appearance and questioned if she is pregnant. They have been commenting how it looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done a lip job.

Now, a video has emerged on social media where Aishwarya is seen speaking about her second day look on the prestigious red carpet. The actress, who is dressed in a shimmery pink Gaurav Gupta gown, can be heard saying, "Helllooo, and thank you for all your love. All my well-wishers are sure that the little film you made on my red carpet look."

However, social media users were quick to pick her on her accent while speaking to the mediaperson and questioned why is she talking in a fake accent.

Aishwarya has had a long and illustrious history at the Cannes Film Festival with her first appearance dating back to 2002. Over the few years, she also has her daughter Aaradhya accompany her to the French Riviera.

On Thursday, another video of Aishwarya interacting with American actor Eva Longoria had surfaced on the internet. In the viral clip, Aishwarya and Eva are seen sharing a warm hug. Eva also hugged Ash's daughter Aaradhya, who was seen standing next to her mother. Eva is seen complaining about waiting for something for an hour.

In another video, the mother-daughter duo is seen interacting with Eva's three-year-old son Santiago on a video call.

This year, her husband Abhishek Bachchan also has accompanied her to the Film Festival.

