After Myositis diagnosis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'MISSING out on all the action'!

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up on suffering from an autoimmune condition - Myositis, and is in the hospital taking treatment. Sam is active on social media and has shared updates about her upcoming release Yashoda. She took to Instagram and wrote about an Australian DJ and renowned house music producer, Wax Motif’.

Samantha shared Motif's reel in her IG story where he is playing her chartbuster O Antava song from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise's EDM version. Samantha captioned her story: Missing out on all the action.

A few days back, Samantha opened up about her illness and wrote: "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS"

Her post got a lot many reactions and 'get well soon' messages. Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted and wished for her speedy recovery. Besides, Lakshmi Manchu, Kriti Sanon, Hansika Motwani, Pulkit Samrat and many others showered her with support.

On the work front, Samantha is all set to enthral the audiences once again with her upcoming multilingual film, 'Yashodha', the trailer of which was recently released and garnered immense love across all languages.