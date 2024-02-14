Shah Rukh Khan Gets Invited To World Government Summit In UAE, Talks About 'Timeless Success'

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan, affectionately known as the 'King Khan' and celebrated as one of India's most prominent cultural icon, graced the stage at WGS for an insightful conversation session titled "Timeless Success: A Conversation with Shah Rukh Khan." Renowned for his magnetic screen presence and unparalleled wit, Khan's enduring legacy in Indian cinema spans nearly three decades, making him a fitting representative of Indian excellence on the global stage.

Remarkably, SRK is the only Indian actor who is invited to the World Government Summit. It's SRK's first time at the prestigious gathering dedicated to shaping the future of governments globally. The superstar will be taking center stage for a conversation entitled 'The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan', a 15-minute discussion on his ascent to fame and fortune.

Shah Rukh Khan shared his personal insights and experiences at the session that explore valuable lessons on perseverance, creativity, and navigating the path to enduring success. The discussion will explore the principles that have shaped Khan's remarkable career and find inspiration for your own journey.

The World Government Summit has emerged as a pivotal platform for sharing governance best practices, fostering collaboration, and envisioning innovative solutions for global challenges. As India takes center stage as the distinguished guest at this year's WGS summit, it highlights the nation's significant contributions to the global discourse on governance, development and progress.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, several prominent heads of States including Qatari Emir His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad Al Tahni, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkey's PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the WGS summit.