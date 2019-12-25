हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Christmas

After praying at Mount Mary Church, Kareena heads to Kapoors Christmas bash with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur—Photos

 The entire Kapoor clan was clicked arriving for the yearly Christmas bash. 

After praying at Mount Mary Church, Kareena heads to Kapoors Christmas bash with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The B-Town begum Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked at Mount Mary Church in Bandra, Mumbai along with mommy and veteran actress Babita and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

The fam-jam offered their prayers at the Church on Christmas and were papped as they rushed to the cars. As it was a festival day, the area was hugely crowded and the fans were elated to spot their favourite celeb at Church.

Check photos:

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Later in the day, Kareena in her polka-dotted retro jumpsuit headed to attend the Kapoor's annual Christmas party. This time it was hosted by Kunal Kapoor at Prithvi Theatre in Juhu, Mumbai.

Bebo was joined by hubby dearest Saif Ali Khan too. The entire Kapoor clan was clicked arriving for the yearly Christmas bash. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Ranbir Kapoor came with girlfriend Alia Bhatt among others were seen in attendance.

Check out their pictures:

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Last night, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Christmas eve bash which saw the who's who of movie industry letting their down in style. From Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Seema Khan—all came to make their presence felt.

 

Tags:
ChristmasChristmas 2019Kareena KapoorTaimur Ali KhanKapoors Christmas bashRanbir KapoorAlia BhattSaif Ali KhanMount Mary Church
