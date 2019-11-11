close

Anushka Sharma

After pup, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli befriend calves in Bhutan- See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli are having a gala time in Bhutan. The actress shared a few snaps from her exotic trip.

Anushka, who shared a picture with a pup yesterday, has now shared a picture of herself and Virat with calves

She captioned the pictures, "Love recognizes love."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love recognizes love 

In the pictures, Anushka and Virat can be seen cuddling the uber-cute calves. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Earlier, Virat shared some drool-worthy pictures from Bhutan and wrote, “When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful.”

The couple rang in Virat's birthday in the chilly mountains of Bhutan. Wishing her love on his birthday, Anushka posted the loveliest wish on Instagram. She wrote, "This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidant, My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love." 

 

Anushka SharmaVirat KohlizeroBhutan trip
