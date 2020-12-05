After quitting showbiz, Sana Khan enjoys marital bliss with hubby Mufti Anas Sayied and this car selfie is proof!

New Delhi: Actress Sana Khan, who is famous for her 'Bigg Boss' stint, recently married Gujarat based Mufti Anas Sayied, leaving her fans pleasantly surprised. Earlier, she shocked her followers, announcing her exit from the showbiz world.

After her marriage with Surat-based Mufti, Sana changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan. She recently put up her Instagram story with a car selfie with her husband where she looks happy enjoying her marital life. Take a look here:

Earlier, Sana dropped a few unseen pictures from her wedding ceremony dressed in a fairy white princess gown.

In an intimate ceremony, Sana Khan married Mufti Anas Sayed from Surat, Gujarat. Her wedding video went viral with her walking hand-in-hand with her man wearing a white flowy gown.

Sana Khan made her debut in Bollywood with 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005. She later went on to star in movies like 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

She was one of the most-talked-about contestants in 'Bigg Boss 6'.