हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vikrant Massey

After Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey tests positive for coronavirus

Vikrant Massey is the latest Bollywood actor to have been tested for coronavirus infection. The actor had recently started shooting for 'Love Hostel', also starring Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. The film is Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment along with Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films. 

After Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey tests positive for coronavirus
File Photo

New Delhi: Actor Vikrant Massey has informed his fans that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has put himself under self-quarantine. The actor took to Instagram to post the update. He wrote that he contracted the virus despite following necessary precautions while shooting. 

The 33-year-old also appealed to those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested for the infection. The actor also urged people to step out of their homes only if necessary. "Hello all, despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I'm taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine," Massey wrote in a post. He urged people to be careful and added, "Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY. " Taking to the caption, he wrote, 'Kripya Dhyan De.' 

Actors like Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Milind Soman, Rohit Saraf, Siddhant Chaturvedi, R Madhavan and Ranbir Kapoor are those among the Hindi film fraternity who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

On the professional front, Vikrant will next be seen in the thriller film 'Love Hostel'. On a related note, he and Sanya Malhotra began filming their upcoming crime-thriller 'Love Hostel'. The film is written and directed by Shanker Raman. It also stars Bobby Deol. While he began filming for Red Chillies Entertainment's thriller 'Love Hostel' last month, it remains unclear which project the actor was currently working on when he caught the infection.

Apart from this, Massey will also be seen in the series 'Switchh'. He also has 'Haseen Dilruba' slated for release along with director Santosh Sivan's 'Mumbaikar'. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vikrant MasseyVikrant Massey COVID-19COVID-19CoronavirusBollywoodMaharashtraMumbai
Next
Story

Emraan Hashmi 2.0? Here is what the actor has to say

Must Watch

PT17M23S

Bengal Chale Hum: What is Singur's first choice- BJP or TMC?