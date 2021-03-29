After Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: Actor Vikrant Massey has informed his fans that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has put himself under self-quarantine. The actor took to Instagram to post the update. He wrote that he contracted the virus despite following necessary precautions while shooting.

The 33-year-old also appealed to those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested for the infection. The actor also urged people to step out of their homes only if necessary. "Hello all, despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I'm taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine," Massey wrote in a post. He urged people to be careful and added, "Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY. " Taking to the caption, he wrote, 'Kripya Dhyan De.'

Actors like Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Milind Soman, Rohit Saraf, Siddhant Chaturvedi, R Madhavan and Ranbir Kapoor are those among the Hindi film fraternity who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

On the professional front, Vikrant will next be seen in the thriller film 'Love Hostel'. On a related note, he and Sanya Malhotra began filming their upcoming crime-thriller 'Love Hostel'. The film is written and directed by Shanker Raman. It also stars Bobby Deol. While he began filming for Red Chillies Entertainment's thriller 'Love Hostel' last month, it remains unclear which project the actor was currently working on when he caught the infection.

Apart from this, Massey will also be seen in the series 'Switchh'. He also has 'Haseen Dilruba' slated for release along with director Santosh Sivan's 'Mumbaikar'.