NEW DELHI: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela has been hitting headlines for her recent claim in an interview a certain someone named RP waited ten hours for her in a hotel lobby. Soon after, crickter Rishabh Pant took an indirect jibe at the actress and shared a cryptic note on social media talking about 'lies' people tell in interviews. Though neither of them took names of each other, their fans were quick to speculate that they were talking about each other.

As expected, this did not end here and Urvashi took potshot at Rishabh and called him 'Cougar hunter'. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hastags - RP CHOTU BHAIYYA (young brother) Cougar Hunter and Don't take advantage of a silent girl.

On Saturday, the 'Hate Story 4' apparently once again took an indirect dig at cricketer Rishabh and shared a mesmerising video of herself in yellow saree on Instagram. In the video, she was seen donning a yellow chiffon saree paired with a matching blouse. She teamed her look with dewy makeup and kept her tresses open. However, it was her caption that caught attention of everybody with people claiming that she took an indirect dig at her alleged former beau. She wrote, "Scared to fall in love."

In a recent interview, Urvashi had recalled one of her Delhi shoot schedules and claimed someone waited all night to meet her. She said, "Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn't attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn't meet them. I told him we'll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all."

Earlier on August 11, 2022, Rishabh Pant had taken to his Instagram handle and penned a note allegedly for Urvashi Rautela, without mentioning her name. He accused her of telling lies in the interview, so that she can gain more popularity. He also added some hashtags like 'Mera Picha Chorho Behen' and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai'. However, he deleted his post later. Rishabh Pant's note could be read as:

"It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines.

Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name.

May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai."

Urvashi and Rishabh have earlier been linked after she claimed that she was dating the cricketer. He had denied and even blocked her on social media. Recently seen in the film 'The Legend', Urvashi will now be seen in a Michele Morrone and Tomasz Mandes-starrer. She also has a role opposite Randeep Hooda in 'Inspector Avinash', 'Black Rose' and the Hindi remake of the superhit 'Thiruttu Payale 2'.