After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, US show host Trevor Noah puts farmers’ protest in international spotlight

New Delhi: After American pop singer Rihanna and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, US comic Trevor Noah has now raised the issue of the ongoing farmers’ protest on an international level.

‘The Daily Show’ host on Thursday (February 11) in an eight-minute-long segment titled ‘If you don't know, now you know’ explained the farmers' protest to his audience. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the show shared the video and tweeted, “Why are India’s farmers protesting? The government tried to change the decades-old agriculture laws and that’s when the manure hit the fan. If you don’t know, now you know.”

Take a look at Trevor’s video:

Why are India’s farmers protesting? The government tried to change the decades-old agriculture laws and that’s when the manure hit the fan. If you don’t know, now you know. pic.twitter.com/LGvM0WvbqS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 10, 2021

In the video, Trevor, in his own quirky sense of humour, highlights the concerns of the Indian farmers, shows glimpses from the Singhu border and thousands of farmers camping there, while the heavy barricades also feature in the video.

"We're talking about India because, in a year of global protests, they're [India] in the midst of the biggest one anywhere," Trevor said in the beginning of the video.

"That sounds like a rough situation for the farmers. And, if the last year has told us anything, it is that we cannot take farmers for granted. Nowhere in the world. We need farmers," the comedian added.

Earlier, putting the farmers’ protest on the global radar, Rihanna had tweeted on the issue and asked, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

Later on, Greta Thunberg had also tweeted in support of the farmers and has since shared several tweets on the issue.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Other celebrities and politicians like Hollywood veteran Susan Sarandon, actors John Cusack, Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus, and former adult star Mia Khalifa, have also tweeted in support of the protesting farmers, so far.