After Rihanna's post on Indian farmers' protest, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn stand united with ‘India Against Propaganda’

New Delhi: After being criticised for shying away from publicly speaking on political issues, Bollywood biggies have rallied behind the Indian government on the farmers’ protest. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar amongst others have come out in support of the Central government’s clarification on the farmers’ protest.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar retweeted official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava’s statement which released the government’s view on the ongoing protests.

Retweeting the statement with the hashtags ‘India Together’ and ‘India Against Propaganda’, Kumar wrote, “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

The ‘MayDay’ star Ajay Devgn urged people “not to fall for false propaganda”. He tweeted, “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021

Have a look at what other celebs tweeted:

We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33 https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021

We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2021

The Central government released a statement after renowned pop star Rihanna tweeted about the ongoing farmers’ protest and asked, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.” After Rihanna’s tweet, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg also reacted to the protest and tweeted in support of the farmers.

Earlier, Kangana had also reacted to Rihanna’s now-viral tweet in her own controversial style.

The government, in its statement on Wednesday, wrote, “We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India''s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.”

“The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” the statement added.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since November last year against the center’s three farm laws.