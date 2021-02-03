हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Akshay Kumar

After Rihanna's post on Indian farmers' protest, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn stand united with ‘India Against Propaganda’

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar retweeted official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava’s statement which released the government’s view on the ongoing protests. The ‘MayDay’ star Ajay Devgn urged people “not to fall for false propaganda”. 

After Rihanna&#039;s post on Indian farmers&#039; protest, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn stand united with ‘India Against Propaganda’

New Delhi: After being criticised for shying away from publicly speaking on political issues, Bollywood biggies have rallied behind the Indian government on the farmers’ protest. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar amongst others have come out in support of the Central government’s clarification on the farmers’ protest.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar retweeted official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava’s statement which released the government’s view on the ongoing protests.

Retweeting the statement with the hashtags ‘India Together’ and ‘India Against Propaganda’, Kumar wrote, “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

The ‘MayDay’ star Ajay Devgn urged people “not to fall for false propaganda”. He tweeted, “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

Have a look at what other celebs tweeted:

The Central government released a statement after renowned pop star Rihanna tweeted about the ongoing farmers’ protest and asked, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.” After Rihanna’s tweet, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg also reacted to the protest and tweeted in support of the farmers.

Earlier, Kangana had also reacted to Rihanna’s now-viral tweet in her own controversial style.

The government, in its statement on Wednesday, wrote, “We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India''s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.”

“The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” the statement added.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since November last year against the center’s three farm laws. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarAjay DevgnKaran JoharRihannaFarmers protestFarmers' protestindian farmers' protest
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut calls activist Greta Thunberg 'spoilt brat' for backing farmers' protest
  • 1,07,77,284Confirmed
  • 1,54,596Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M31S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Feb 03, 2021