Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rihanna’s post about farmers’ protest, says ‘sit down you fool’

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut lashed out at pop star Rihanna on Tuesday after the singer posted a Tweet about the farmers' protest. Kangana did not mince words as she retweeted the singer's post and captioned it with a strong message.

Rihanna had retweeted a news update about the farmers’ protest and captioned the post asking her followers and fans using the trending #FarmersProtest hashtag. She wrote: “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

Kangana was quick to respond with a fiery message and said no one was talking about the situation because the people featured are not farmers but terrorists trying to divide India. She further dissed Rihanna at the end of her caption.

“No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies,” the actress tweeted.

Earlier she had posted a string of tweets from her verified account on Republic Day, condemning the actions of the rioters and had also called them terrorists in her post.

She expressed her frustration through a video in which she said whoever supports this so-called farmers' protest should be jailed and that they have reduced our nation, its government and Supreme Court into a joke.