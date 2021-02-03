हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Farmers protest

After pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg lends support to farmers' protest

Hours after pop star Rihanna came out in support of the protesting farmers, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg too extended her support to the farmers. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee said, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India." 

After pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg lends support to farmers&#039; protest
File photo

New Delhi: Hours after pop star Rihanna came out in support of the protesting farmers, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg too extended her support to the farmers and their movement saying she stands in support with them.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee said, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India." She shared a news article highlighting the central government's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

Rihanna too, posted a Tweet about the farmers' protest with a news update and captioned the post asking her followers and fans using the trending #FarmersProtest hashtag. She wrote: “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

Meanwhile, the Haryana government extended the suspension of mobile internet services in several districts of the state till 5 pm on February 3.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farmers protestfarm lawsRihannaGreta Thunberg
Next
Story

Tom Moore, the UK war veteran and fundraiser who served in India, dies of COVID-19
  • 1,07,66,245Confirmed
  • 1,54,486Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M

DNA: Strictness on farmers' protest, 'fortification' on Delhi Borders