After pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg lends support to farmers' protest

New Delhi: Hours after pop star Rihanna came out in support of the protesting farmers, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg too extended her support to the farmers and their movement saying she stands in support with them.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee said, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India." She shared a news article highlighting the central government's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

Rihanna too, posted a Tweet about the farmers' protest with a news update and captioned the post asking her followers and fans using the trending #FarmersProtest hashtag. She wrote: “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

Meanwhile, the Haryana government extended the suspension of mobile internet services in several districts of the state till 5 pm on February 3.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.