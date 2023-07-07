After Rishi Sunak's Reception, Sonam Kapoor Set To Attend Wimbledon Finals

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632099
Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 01:51 PM IST|Source: IANS

London: Fashionista and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is all set to attend the iconic tennis tournament, Wimbledon's finals in London, becoming the only Indian celebrity to be present at the prestigious event.

Wimbledon Championship is the world's oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament, taking place since 1877. Sonam will be attending the Wimbledon Championship and the world will be watching the style she brings to the Wimbledon Green Carpet.

Sonam recently made headlines at British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reception celebrating the UK-India relationship. On the acting front, she is gearing up for the digital release of her film 'Blind'. The crime thriller is directed by Shome Makhija.

The film features Sonam in the lead role with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

'Blind', a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

