Aryan Khan

Hansal Mehta comes out in support of Shah Rukh Khan, says it's ‘painful’ for parent to see child in trouble

While the world is still making their judgements over the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs bust, director and friend Hansal Mehta of the actor has come out in support of him.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: While the world is still making their judgements over the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs bust, director and friend Hansal Mehta of the actor has come out in support of him.

Sharing his views on the incident, Hansal took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk..”

 

In the tweet, Hansal showed his concern over the matter and shared that it is painful as a parent to deal with such judgements which people make before the law takes it course. 

Earlier to this, other Bollywood celebs also extended their support for SRK. Even Salman Khan made a visit to Mannat in order to stand with SRK in this hour of grief. The video was shared by celebrity paprazzo Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram handle. 

 

Apart from Salman, Suniel Shetty, and Pooja Bhatt have also come out in support of the superstar and his son. 

For the unversed, the 23-year-old star kid has been arrested along with Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha and will stay in the anti-drugs department custody till today. 

On Saturday evening (October 2), the NCB conducted a raid on a cruise ship party and found drugs. Aryan was also part of the party. And on Sunday (October 3) an arrest memo was issued against him in connection with the seizure of 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and Rs 1.33 lakhs in cash.

 

