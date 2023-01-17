topStoriesenglish
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Myositis, south actress Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with auto immune disease; says 'I'm losing colour'

Mamta Mohandas Health News: The south actress has been diagnosed with an auto-immune disease.

New Delhi: South actress Mamta Mohandas recently opened up about being diagnosed with an auto-immune disease Vitiligo. It is an auto immune diseases that causes loss of skin colour in patches which get bigger with time. It can also affect any part of the body. She took to social media and shared the condition.

Mamta Mohandas wrote: Dear , I embrace you now like I have never before.
So Spotted, I’m losing color…
I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze.
Give me all you’ve got..
for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace.

A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year. The autoimmune disorder that makes a person's immune system attack their muscles. It causes chronic inflammation - swelling that comes and goes over a long time.

Myositis is a condition that is caused by one's own immune system attacking one's muscles. The condition can cause inflammation of various muscles in the body.

