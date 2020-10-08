After Sapna Choudhary gives birth to baby boy, her pics with husband Veer Sahu go viral

New Delhi: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has occupied a spot on the trends list after it was revealed on Tuesday that she gave birth to a baby boy. Sapna had kept her marriage and pregnancy under wraps and it was only on Tuesday that it was revealed that she is a mother now and is married to actor-singer-producer Veer Sahu.

In fact, Veer Sahu also spilled the beans on social media and revealed he became a father recently.

Social media is currently flooded with pictures of Sapna. A fan club dedicated to the singer-dancer has, meanwhile, posted photos from what appears to Sapna and Veer's wedding or pre-wedding rituals. However, since the couple hasn't posted anything on social media, we could not confirm the occasion on when the photos were taken.

Take a look:

Sapna and Veer got married earlier this year after a courtship of over four years. Jagran reported that Sapna and Veer had a court marriage in January 2020. However, they didn't host any functions after the wedding as Veer's uncle had died.

Sapna Choudhary is popular for her Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', which rules the chartbusters. She rose to fame after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11' and followed it up with a few special dance sequences in Hindi movies.