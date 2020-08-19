After SC order on Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI can probe all cases related to late actor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered for a CBI investigation in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. A judgement which was waited for long by actor's fans and family finally brought in a wave of major relief and social media was abuzz with reactions from all walks of life.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh in a press conference soon after the SC judgement said, "We waited for long in this fight and today is a big day."

He stated that the apex court has ruled on all points in our favour and ordered for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The CBI can also probe investigate any other case related to Sushant's death. Therefore, the mysterious death of late actor's former manager Disha Salian, who died on June 8, 2020, allegedly falling off from a high-rise apartment in Mumbai.

"It is a big day for Sushant's family. We feel they will get justice after CBI inquiry", Vikas Singh said.

The apex court in its judgement said that the FIR filed in Patna was correct and the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation. It has also ordered the Maharashtra government to assist CBI in the probe since this is a court-ordered CBI investigation.

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.