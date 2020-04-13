After setting internet ablaze in black bikini, Sunny Leone makes the spotlight follow her in golden monokini

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone continues to set the temperature soaring with her scintillating pictures from a photoshoot. Every other day, she makes the spotlight follow her with her posts and they go crazy viral. After her photo in different shades of bikini, Sunny has posted jaw-dropping pictures of herself in a golden monokini. The photos have been shot by Dabboo Ratnani for Sunny’s ’12 Days of Summer’ series. It features Sunny posing beside huge rocks. Her expressions add to the oomph factor in the pictures.

Here are the photos:

Oh, hello there, Sunny Leone, looking so, so ravishing!

She is raising the hotness bar with each photo and these posts are proof.

As of now, amid the quarantine break, Sunny is busy with her new show 'Locked Up With Sunny', wherein she interacts with celebrities by going live. Through the platform, the guests discuss how they are spending their time at home due to the lockdown.

Sunny is quite a busy star. She has several hit songs and movies to her credit. She has also been part of reality shows such as ‘Splitsvilla' and 'Haunted Weekends'.

Sunny is married to Daniel Weber and the couple has three kids – daughter Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher.