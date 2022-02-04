After Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' shooting postponed

NEW DELHI: Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. The veteran actress is in quarantine right now.

A report published in TOI claimed that a BMC official spoke to ETimes on condition on anonymity and said, "Today is the 5th day since Jaya Bachchan tested COVID positive."

The report further claimed that after the shoot of Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' was postponed. Before Jaya, Shabana Azmi had also contracted the infection. Shabana Azmi had revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at home.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi essaying pivotal parts. Previously, the team had extensively shot for the film in Delhi.

A News18 report stated that after the positive reports of Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bacchan, Karan Johar has decided to hold the shoot for some time because he does not want to compromise the safety of the rest of the cast and crew.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' was set to begin shooting on February 2, and this schedule was to be completed on February 14. The film was formally announced on July 6, 2021, on the birthday of Ranveer Singh and marks producer Karan Johar’s comeback to direction after a 5-year hiatus. KJo's last directoria was 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release.

