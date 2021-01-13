After sharing first glimpse of newborn baby girl, Virat Kohli's brother issues clarification

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl. The stunning power couple turned parents and shared the good news with fans on social media, also asking for privacy during this time.

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli too shared the happiness with a picture post on social media. Soon, it went viral on the internet. However, Vikas has now clarirfied that the photo being shared as 'first glimpse' of the baby girl is a random picture and not of Virat and Anushka's child.

Vikas Kohli took to Instagram and wrote:

Several fans reacted to the post and dropped their comments.

Virat and Anushka made the announcement about baby arrival in August last year with an adorable post.

The power couple got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.