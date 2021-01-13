हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli

After sharing first glimpse of newborn baby girl, Virat Kohli's brother issues clarification

Virat and Anushka made the announcement about baby arrival in August last year with an adorable post. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl. The stunning power couple turned parents and shared the good news with fans on social media, also asking for privacy during this time. 

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli too shared the happiness with a picture post on social media. Soon, it went viral on the internet. However, Vikas has now clarirfied that the photo being shared as 'first glimpse' of the baby girl is a random picture and not of Virat and Anushka's child. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikas Kohli (@vk0681)

Vikas Kohli took to Instagram and wrote: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikas Kohli (@vk0681)

Several fans reacted to the post and dropped their comments. 

The power couple got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

 

 

 

 

