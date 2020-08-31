After Sunny Leone, singer Neha Kakkar makes it to the merit list of West Bengal college

New Delhi: After actress Sunny Leone, now singer Neha Kakkar makes it to the merit list of a college in West Bengal's Malda district. As per the list, Neha has stood first in the Arts section in Manikchak College. Apart from that, her name has also appeared in the first position of merit list of Education & English honours of the same college.

The authorities of Manikchak College said that they spotted the singer's name after the first merit list was published on Friday and already brought out a fresh one correcting the anomaly, Principal Aniruddha Chakraborty said, reports news agency PTI.

"We have filed complaints at the local police station and the cyber crime cell of West Bengal Police. It is an act of mischief by some people who want to malign the higher education system and the transparent online admission process by including such names in the merit list," he said on Sunday.

A few days ago, Sunny Leone's name appeared on the merit list of Kolkata-based Asutosh College. Later, the college authorities filed a complaint with Kolkata Police's Cyber Cell.

Apart from Asutosh College, Sunny's name also appeared on the merit list of two other colleges of West Bengal too. She featured in the third place in the list for English honours in Barasat Government College in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

On Friday, her name appeared in the 151st position in the list of 157 candidates selected for BA (Honours) in English at Budge Budge College in South 24 Parganas district.

(With PTI inputs)