Amitabh Bachchan

After surgery hint, Amitabh Bachchan drops fresh message on blog, says this to fans

After surgery hint, Amitabh Bachchan drops fresh message on blog, says this to fans
File photo

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday expressed gratitude to fans for their wishes, a day after the actor shared that he has a "medical condition" for which he needed to undergo a surgery.

It is unclear if the medical procedure is complete. The 78-year-old actor wrote on his personal blog, "My gratitude and love for the concern and the wishes." He also took to Twitter and posted namaste emoticons as a gesture of thanking his fans.

Earlier on Saturday, the senior Bachchan had shared a one-line cryptic message about his health. "Medical condition .. Surgery .. Can't write (sic)" he had written.

One of the busiest stars in the Hindi film industry, Bachchan was recently shooting for "MayDay", directed by and starring Ajay Devgan.

The veteran actor, who regularly keeps in touch with his followers whom he calls his ''extended family'' via social media, was also one of the first Indian film personalities to be diagnosed with coronavirus last year. 

