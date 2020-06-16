After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his sister-in-law dies in Bihar

New Delhi: On learning about the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his family has been hit by another tragedy back home in Purnia, Bihar. On the day of his funeral, Sushant's ailing sister-in-law Sudha Devi breathed her last.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death news reached her, she couldn't take it and had stopped taking food despite relatives insisting on it. On Monday (June 15, 2020) at around 5 pm, she died.

Sudha Devi was unwell for quite some time.

She was Sushant's cousin brother Ambrendra Singh's wife, who also happened to be his neighbour in Purnia, Bihar.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. It has been reported that he was suffering from depression for the last five months and was under medication.

Sushant's untimely and sudden demise has left the fans, family and film fraternity in a state of shock.

His last rites were performed on Monday (June 16, 2020) amid heavy downpour in Mumbai. His funeral took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium and several Bollywood personalities like Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek and wife Pragya Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Mukesh Chhabra, Vivek Oberoi amongst others paid their last respects.