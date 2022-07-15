NewsLifestylePeople
After Sushmita Sen's brother, her father says he is unaware of her relationship with Lalit Modi, read details

Hours after former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi announced that he is dating Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and intends to tie the knot with her soon, her father and retired Indian Air Force officer Shubeer Sen on Friday said that he has absolutely no knowledge regarding this development.

KOLKATA: Hours after former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi announced that he is dating Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and intends to tie the knot with her soon, her father and retired Indian Air Force officer Shubeer Sen on Friday said that he has absolutely no knowledge regarding this development.

"I do not have any knowledge or information about this development. I had a telephonic conversation with my daughter on Friday morning only. But she did not tell me anything on this count. I was informed after the tweet from Lalit Modi only by media persons. Since I have absolutely no information on this development, I am unable to offer any comment," Wing Commander Sen (retd) told a section of the media persons here.

He also said that during the course of conversation with his daughter Sushmita Sen on Friday morning, there was just casual talk where Lalit Modi was not mentioned even once. "If this happens, it will be an important turn in my daughter`s life. I will surely come to know of that in future. But as of now, I have no knowledge on this count," he said.

Asked whether he was aware of any kind of growing relationship between his daughter and Lalit Modi, Sen said that she came home to attend a family function almost 18 months back and even then, she did not inform anyone in the family on this count.

Asked specifically, whether Lalit Modi as a son-in-law was acceptable to him, he said that this question would arise only after he is certain whether at all Lalit Modi exists in the matter. "Had I been aware I would have informed the media everything since there is nothing to hide in the matter," he said.

