After Tanushree Dutta, Vinta Nanda slams Ajay Devgn for working with #MeToo accused Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De

New Delhi: In the wake of MeToo movement, several Bollywood faces were called out on social media by people of the same industry for sexual harassment. Out of all the names, the one that shocked the entire nation was of the sanskari actor Alok Nath, who was accused of rape by producer Vinta Nanda. As a matter of fact, everyone thought that Nath will not be seen in any Bollywood film,however, his fleeting appearance in the trailer of Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De invited the ire of many.

Vinta Nanda, who had accused Nath of rape, expressed her displeasure over casting him in the movie. She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I don't expect anything from Ajay Devgan. I don't think he is in any position to take a stand. The money riding on the project is the only Dharma for them. "

"When it comes to the box office, nobody follows any other religion. There is no right or wrong. Their politics and ideologies go for a toss. Their reluctance to take action is the giveaway (of their intentions), " she added.

Actress Tanushree Dutta, who started the MeToo movement in Bollywood by openly slamming Nana Patekar for sexual harassment, wrote an open letter to Ajay Devgn for working with Nath in De De Pyaar De. Slamming Ajay in her open letter, Tanushree wrote, "Nobody even knew before the posters and trailers that Alok Nath is in the film so if Ajay Devgan and the makers wanted they could have just quietly replaced him and re-shot his portions (which is barely 10-15 days for character actors in Bollywood)and given Vinta Nanda the respect she deserves as well as several other women who were troubled by this guy but No! they had to keep the alleged rapist in their film and rub it on not only Vinta's but on all our faces as a show of solidarity with all rapists, molesters and harassers of Bollywood and an even greater show of arrogance and defiance against all things morally and conscientiously right."

'De De Pyaar De' stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. It has been directed by Akiv Ali and is produced by Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar. The film is releasing on May 17, 2019.