After viral 'kissing' video, rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma spotted together at awards night

NEW DELHI: B-Town's fresh rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who were recently in the news ever since the duo was allegedly spotted allegedly kissing at the New Year bash, were spotted together again. The actors graced the stage at an award event in Mumbai on Sunday (Jan 15). The duo even greeted each other and posed together for the cameras.

Tamannaah was seen dressed in a solid blue dress that came with plunging neckline and a high slit, and had her hair tied in a bun. Vijay, on the other hand, was seen in casuals and wore a cap and glasses. Both were seen holding awards and looked extremely adorable together.

A few days back, actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were all over the news after they were reportedly spotted kissing and ringing in the New Year in Goa together. The video was shared by a fan from a cruise in Goa. In a couple of videos, the actors were seen embracing each other. They looked extremely comfortable in each other's company as they enjoyed the New Year bash.

In another photo that surfaced on social media, both Tamannaah and Vijay were seen posing separately with fans. While the 'Baahubali' actor was seen in a shimmery pink dress, Vijay was clad in a cool white shirt. Incidentally, Tamannaah and Vijay have been spotted together on multiple occasions earlier too, but there were no rumours of them dating. Recently, the duo was also seen at Diljit Dosanjh's concert.

Moreover, Vijay was also spotted at Tamannaah's birthday celebrations at her home on December 21. However, none of them have spoken on their relationship so far.

On the work front, while Tamannaah was last seen in the OTT movie 'Babli Bouncer', directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Vijay Varma was seen in the OTT movie 'Darlings', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.