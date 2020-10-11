After viral 'wedding' pics, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota trend again; know why

New Delhi: Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota have been trending on and off since a few days now for their photos in which the duo was seen dressed in wedding attire. The photos sent the internet into a tizzy and they were exploded with questions. However, it was later revealed that the shots are from Jasleen and Anup Jalota's upcoming movie titled 'Woh Meri Student Hai'.

While they stayed inside the 'Bigg Boss' house, both of them hogged limelight and rumour had it that they were dating each other. However, Jasleen and Anup Jalota categorically denied the reports.

Now, in an interview ETimes TV, the Bhajan Samrat opened up about Jasleen and about the messages he received after the pictures went viral.

Asked if he had been 35, would he have married Jasleen, Anup Jalota said, "Not at all. I wouldn't have married her. Her modern and glamorous dressing wouldn't have been appreciated in my family culture."

Clarifying that he is not judging her dressing sense, the singer added, "I am just saying it wouldn't have gone down well with the people around me. Hum toh dhoti-kurta wale hain who sings devotional songs. How would Jasleen's avatar have been in sync with that?"

Anup Jalota further said that he has received several messages congratulating him on "marrying Jasleen" after the first look of the film was shared. "I have been telling them 'Aapko bhi mubarak ho'," he said in the interview.