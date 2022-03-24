After welcoming baby, desi girl Priyanka Chopra glams up pre-Oscars event in black saree!

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra hogged attention at the pre-Oscars event held recently, looking absolutely stunning in a black sequin saree. She gave a full desi girl vibe in the attire and talked about her journey so far.

Priyanka Chopra hosted a pre-Oscars event in Beverly Hills, California, held in celebration of South Asian talent. She was joined by Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goyal, and Shruti Ganguly.

At the pre-Oscars event, Priyanka said, "Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional. I haven't been stepping out anywhere, but I had to come here tonight, just to say this, that I am highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you."

"Each and every one of you is here today because you are excellent in what you do. When I came here 10 years ago, and I started looking for work in America, I remember I was at this Golden Globes afterparty, and it was just Aziz Ansari and I. We counted how many brown people were there in the room, and it was just us. It was great! We congratulated each other, encouraged each other, and met everyone else. But today, I'm not someone else, " she said.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed the baby via surrogacy and announced it on social media.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Text For You and Jee Le Zaraa.