New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan often makes headlines for her trendy outfits, appearances. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' alongside Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda among others. The rumours of Agastya and Suhana dating have been doing rounds for quite some time now, amid all this, another video of the two sharing a 'cute moment' is going viral on social media.

Last night, Suhana and Agastya attended Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash with the star cast of 'The Archies.' In a now-viral video, Agastya can be seen escorting Suhana after the party and his sweet gesure has taken over the internet. The actress was seen sporting a gorgeous red and golden lehenga whereas, Agastya kept things simple with a black kurta. Suhana can be seen making her way to the car while Agastya walks behind her. He ensured she was safely seated in the car as she left the party and this adorable way of doing his 'boyfriend duties' is winning hearts.

Fans flooded the comment section of pap accounts with heart-eye and love emojis. Some even called Agastya as a 'green flag,' and 'gentleman.'

The rumours of the two dating started when their picture from a vacation went viral on social media. Also, Suhana shared a cosy picture of herself with Agastya on his birthday writing 'Birthday Boy' with a red heart emoji.

Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' is all set to release on OTT giant Netflix on December 7th, 2023.