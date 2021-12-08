Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff sits on his lap in mushy photos, Sara Tendulkar reacts

New Delhi: Actor Ahan Shetty, who has made his acting debut opposite Tara Sutaria in Milan Luthria’s ‘Tadap’ has been garnering praises for his debut performance from friends and well-wishers. However, actor Suniel Shetty’s son received a special appreciation post from his girlfriend Tania Shroff who feels Ahan has ‘exceeded all expectations’. Tania, along with a long musy note for her boyfriend, shared a series of photos from the Tadap set.

In some of the behind the scenes pictures, Tania can be seen sitting on Ahan’s lap, watching the movie scenes on a monitor, and posing with the movie crew.

“No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change,” wrote Tania.

Various people reacted to Tania’s post. Ahan’s father Suniel Shetty, sister Athiya Shetty and her cricketer boyfriend K L Rahul dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Tania’s friend and cricket legend’s Sachin Tendulkar daughter Sara Tendulkar also dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Ahan replied to Tania’s post with, “I love you” in the comment section.

Tania Shroff was also present at the premiere of ‘Tadap’ along with Ahan’s family. The two have reportedly been dating for 10 years.