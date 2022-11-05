topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ATHIYA SHETTY

Ahan Shetty posts a quirky birthday wish for sister Athiya, says 'they say you get wiser with age, but that's not...'

After Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul, now Athiya Shetty`s brother Ahan dropped a quirky birthday wish on social media. Taking to Instagram, the `Tadap` actor shared a series of pictures with his sister. 

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 06:12 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Athiya Shetty celebrates her birthday today
  • She is daughter of actor Suniel Shetty
  • She made her debut with the film 'Hero'

Trending Photos

Ahan Shetty posts a quirky birthday wish for sister Athiya, says 'they say you get wiser with age, but that's not...'

Mumbai: After Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul, now Athiya Shetty`s brother Ahan dropped a quirky birthday wish on social media. Taking to Instagram, the `Tadap` actor shared a series of pictures with his sister. 

Alongside pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday to a sister who has the best brother!! They say you get wiser with age, but that`s not the case with you @athiyashetty." Here is the post shared by the actor on his Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ahan.shetty)

As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor`s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.The birthday girl commented on Ahan`s post. She wrote, "I just read the caption.. Love you the most in the whole." Earlier, Athiya received warm wishes from her father Suniel Shetty. He shared a picture along with a caption, "Happy happy birthday my LIFE. @athiyashetty #fatherdaughter #foreverbaby #love #daughter #heart #beauty #brat." Also her boyfriend KL Rahul extended birthday wishes.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my (clown emoji) you make everything better." Speaking of Athiya, she made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel on the particular social media platform a few months ago and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with Salman Khan`s `Hero` along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015.

Live Tv

Athiya ShettyAthiya Shetty birthdayAhan ShettyheroSuneil ShettyKL RahulSalman Khan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!