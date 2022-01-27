हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty reveals Rakesh Roshan made a special phone call to him after Tadap trailer release!

Ahan Shetty's maiden actioner Tadap will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 28, 2022.

Ahan Shetty reveals Rakesh Roshan made a special phone call to him after Tadap trailer release!

New Delhi: Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty made his starry impressive debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. Ahan's performance in the film received a lot of love and appreciation from fans and industry fraternity alike. 

The talented and very handsome Ahan Shetty recalls the first overwhelming call he received, he shares "in general I was completely overwhelmed, I didn’t expect so much love and appreciation for my first film. I remember the day the trailer was released, Rakesh Roshan sir was the first person to call and congratulate me, he said I had a bright future ahead and that he was looking forward to seeing my film. That phone call was so special coming from someone who is a legend in our industry."

Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap the romantic action thriller will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 28, 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ahan ShettyRakesh RoshanTadapTara SutariaTadap trailerSuniel Shetty
Next
Story

Hot Scoop! Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna reveals REAL reason why Samantha Ruth Prabhu wanted a divorce

Must Watch

PT4M18S

Journalist was beaten to death with an iron rod in Saharanpur