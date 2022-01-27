Ahan Shetty reveals Rakesh Roshan made a special phone call to him after Tadap trailer release!

New Delhi: Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty made his starry impressive debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. Ahan's performance in the film received a lot of love and appreciation from fans and industry fraternity alike.

The talented and very handsome Ahan Shetty recalls the first overwhelming call he received, he shares "in general I was completely overwhelmed, I didn’t expect so much love and appreciation for my first film. I remember the day the trailer was released, Rakesh Roshan sir was the first person to call and congratulate me, he said I had a bright future ahead and that he was looking forward to seeing my film. That phone call was so special coming from someone who is a legend in our industry."

Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap the romantic action thriller will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 28, 2022.