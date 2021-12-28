Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff drops adorable goofy selfies to mark beau's birthday

MUMBAI: Actor Ahan Shetty's long-time girlfriend Tania Shroff flooded the internet with some unseen yet adorable clicks of the duo as her boyfriend turned a year older. Tania shared some fun-filled photos with Ahan on her Instagram story that have left their fans in awe. The photos show the adorable lovebirds laughing, hugging, kissing and even making goofy faces in some.

Sharing a series of picture, Tania said, "Happy Birthday," adding a heart emoticon. While in one picture they look breezy on a boat, in another they are clad in cosy jackets in the cold weather.

Earlier in the day, Ahan's father and actor Suniel Shetty and sister Athiya Shetty also shared love-filled birthday greetings through their respective social media handles.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Suniel posted a picture of his son and penned a heartfelt message, calling him his "greatest pride". He began, "Happiest birthday wishes to my biggest joy, greatest pride and most of all my love... you have given me so so so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become but the proudest moment for me is telling others you are MY SON..."

Sharing words of wisdom as a parent, Suniel further wished his son luck and love for his exciting new journey. "I wish you love, luck, adventure as you embark on your exciting new journey... work hard, work honest ... be forever thankful for what you have... always look for love, kindness, positivity in others .... Always stop to help someone along the way ... forgive yourself and learn when you make mistakes but most of all enjoy the journey," he continued.

He concluded his beautiful message by hoping for his child's happiness. "May all the choices you make only lead you to greater happiness...love, Ahan Shetty`s papa," he wrote.

The birthday boy replied in the comments section, "I love you papa.. thank you so much for everything." Athiya shared birthday greetings for her beloved brother by posting a string of childhood pictures on her Instagram Story. These included cute pictures of them on a piggyback ride on their father's shoulders, along with Ahan's sweet solo baby picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ahan recently marked his Bollywood debut this year with 'Tadap', starring opposite actor Tara Sutaria.

Live TV