Alia Bhatt

Ahead of Alia-Ranbir’s wedding, KRK mocks Siddharth Malhotra, calls him ‘Dhobi ka Kutta’

Before dating Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt was rumoured to be dating actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Ahead of Alia-Ranbir’s wedding, KRK mocks Siddharth Malhotra, calls him ‘Dhobi ka Kutta’

New Delhi: Festivities are in the air! Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot and become husband and wife reportedly on April 14. While the two have remained tight-lipped and have not revealed the date of their wedding, celebrations have already started.Both Alia and Ranbir’s houses are decorated and under tight security. Commenting on the happy occasion, actor and controversial self-claimed critic Kamaal R Khan tweeted about actor Sidharth Malhotra, Alia’s ex-boyfriend.

Alia and Sidharth debuted together in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’ and later started dating each other. The couple around 2016-17 broke up. Later, Alia started dating Ranbir and Sidharth is seeing Kiara Advani.

While the two were in a relationship, they did a photoshoot together for the cover of Vogue Magazine, India. At that time Kamal R Khan had made a derogatory and cheap comment on Alia and Sidharth had hit back at him.

Reminding Sidharth of the same, Kamal R Khan mocked him and tweeted, “Once #SidhartMalhotra did fight with me for #AliaBhatt. Now Alia didn’t invite him for her marriage. Aukaat Pata Chal Gayee Naa Beta. Dhobi Ka Kutta Ghar Ka Naa Ghaat Ka.”

The controversial figure also took a dig at Salman Khan for not being invited for Alia and Ranbir’s wedding.

“Dear Ranbir-Alia, it’s unfair if you are not inviting Budhaoo for ur marriage. Arey Uski Khud Ki Shaadi Toh Hoti Nahi, Bechare Ko Dekh Toh Lene Do,” he tweeted.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to get married at RK Studios - the same place where Ranbir’s parents and veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor tied the knot. His sister Riddhima Kapoor had flied in from Delhi yesterday to attend her brother’s wedding.

Tags:
Alia BhattRanbir KapoorKamaal R KhanKRKKamal R KhanRanalia weddingRanlia weddingSalman Khan
