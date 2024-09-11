Advertisement
SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE

Ahead Of 'Berlin' Release 'Stree 2' Actor Aparshakti Khurana And His Mother Seek Bappa's Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple

In 'Berlin', Aparshakti will be seen in a new avatar. The film is slated to release on a leading OTT platform on September 13.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ahead Of 'Berlin' Release 'Stree 2' Actor Aparshakti Khurana And His Mother Seek Bappa's Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple

New Delhi: The Ganesh Chaturthi festival began this year on September 7 amid much enthusiasm and vigour. Actor Aparshakti Khurana too is embracing the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, joining in the celebrations with great enthusiasm. Amidst the nationwide festivities, he made a special visit to Mumbai’s iconic Shri Sidhivinayak Temple along with his mother, to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. 

The actor, who is riding on the success of 'Stree 2', was at the temple to wish for his upcoming release 'Berlin', which is set to have an OTT release. 

In 'Berlin', Aparshakti will be seen in a new avatar. He will be portraying a sign language expert, which is an unexplored role in Indian cinema. The film has also garnered widespread acclaim at various international film festivals. The film is slated to release on a leading OTT platform on September 13.

Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurana's ‘Stree 2’ is dominating the box office. Aparshakti has earned widespread praise for his stellar performance in the film as 'Bittu'. Additionally, he is set to star in ‘Badtameez Gill’, which is slated for a theatrical release on November 29, 2024, where he will share the screen with Paresh Rawal, Vaani Kapoor, and others. His upcoming projects also include a documentary titled ‘Finding Ram’.

