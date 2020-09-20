Ahead of Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, let's take a look at some her fab photos with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 on Monday (September 21) and her birthday preparations have already begun! Kareena gave us a sneak peek of what's cooking (literally) on her birthday eve - "Birthday kebabs" - she says. Take a look and then, we'll scroll through some gorgeous pictures of Kareena with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and little son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena and Saif married in 2012 and Taimur was born to them in 2016. The star couple's pictures are often the talk of the town and the adorable munchkins cute photos always send the internet into a meltdown.

Ever since Kareena joined Instagram, she has treated us to some postcard-worthy pictures from her family life.

Scroll through the pictures here:

It will be a special birthday for Bebo as she and Saif are expecting their second child together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Takht' in the pipeline. Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and 'Bhoot Police'